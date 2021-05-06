Jharkhand journalists to get COVID vaccine on priority

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Journalists in Jharkhand will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine on priority basis. In a letter issued to all deputy commissioners by the National Health Mission Director, they have been directed to get all journalists vaccinated so that they fulfill their responsibilities 'fearlessly'.

"Since journalists belonging to the print and electronic media have to do extensive fieldwork for collection and publication of news, they need to be immunised in a proper way. Therefore, it is required to get them vaccinated on priority basis," the letter stated.

Journalists in the state as well as political leaders cutting across party lines have been demanding that the former be declared as frontline workers and must get the vaccine at the earliest.