STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai reports 3,056 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths in last 24 hours

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between April 29 to May 5 was 0.51 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases is now 130 days.

Published: 06th May 2021 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers wear COVID-19 safety kits prior to start their shifts at Jumbo Covid Centre, in Mumbai

Healthcare workers wear COVID-19 safety kits prior to start their shifts at Jumbo Covid Centre, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai reported 3,056 new coronavirus cases and 69 deaths on Thursday, pushing its caseload to 6,68,355 and death toll to 13,616, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Daily rise in cases in the country's financial capital remained below 4,000 for the sixth day in a row.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had reported 3,879 COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths.

With 3,838 patients being discharged from hospitals on Thursday, the number of recovered patients increased to 6,02,383 and the rate of recovery stood at 90 per cent.

The number of active cases came down to 50,606.

So far 56,09,178 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 30,942 since Wednesday evening.

Of 69 fatalities, three patients were below 40 years of age, 21 were between 40 to 60 years, and 45 were above 60.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between April 29 to May 5 was 0.51 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases is now 130 days.

Mumbai has 96 containment zones and 565 sealed buildings as of now.

The city had reported its highest-ever rise in cases -- 11,163 -- on April 4, 2021.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus in India COVID 19 in Mumbai
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp