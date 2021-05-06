STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal: 50 per cent of BJP’s 77 seats in dalit strongholds

About half of the 77 seats won by the BJP in West Bengal were reserved for Dalits, including members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.  

Published: 06th May 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda addresses party workers on the incidents of post-poll violence in Kolkata on Wednesday | PTI

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  About half of the 77 seats won by the BJP in West Bengal were reserved for Dalits, including members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The state has 84 seats reserved for SC and ST candidates.

The saffron camp has won 38 of these seats. Among the SC/ST seats won by the BJP, 18 are in north Bengal, where the party has made deep inroads since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In all, the BJP won 31 seats reserved for the SCs and seven seats reserved for the STs.

Many of the seats are dominates by the Matuas, a Hindu religious sect comprising people who had immigrated from Bangladesh. They have been promised Indian citizenship by the BJP-led Central government through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly opposed the CAA.

The saffron camp has also managed to retain its Dalit vote-bank in north Bengal regions where the Rajbanshi community forms a considerable chunk of the electorate. The Dalits, however, in Junglemahal voted against the saffron camp. The BJP won only in three constituencies out of 12 seats reserved for Dalits in Junglemahal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP West Bengal
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp