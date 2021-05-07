STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar lockdown: Rush to postpone weddings, many shed 'band-baajaa-baaraat' grandeur

There were a number of auspicious dates between May 5 and 15 -- the lockdown period, and owners of wedding halls said that most of the bookings have been cancelled.

Published: 07th May 2021 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

indian wedding, marriage, marriage ceremony, wedding

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

PATNA: There is a rush to cancel or postpone weddings in Bihar, while many are still going ahead sans the 'band-baajaa-baaraat' as the state went into an 11- day lockdown amid the COVID crisis.

There were a number of auspicious dates between May 5 and 15 -- the lockdown period, and owners of wedding halls said that most of the bookings have been cancelled.

The state government has allowed only 50 people to take part in the weddings during the lockdown.

Besides, DJs and procession with 'band-baajaa' (orchestra) have been prohibited.

Further, the local police station has to be informed three days in advance for hosting a wedding, and the function can go ahead only after its clearance.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also appealed to the people to put off social functions such as weddings in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Kumud Sharma, the manager of the luxury Panache hotel in Patna, told PTI that almost 90 per of the advance bookings for weddings have been postponed.

"A few people, for whom shifting the date was unavoidable, are going ahead with a simple wedding. Only a handful of guests will be present and there would be no band- baajaa-baaraat," he said.

Also, these weddings will be held only after getting permission from the Gandhi Maidan police station, he added.

Similar is the situation in Maurya Hotel.

"Majority of the bookings during this period have been moved to future dates," a senior official of the hotel, which is part of the ITDC chain, said.

Vijay Sinha, owner of the Masala Junction restaurant- cum-banquet hall in Patna, said that almost all the advance bookings at his property have been put on hold.

Families that could not postpone the weddings expressed their dissatisfaction with cutting down on the pomp and show.

"We had planned a grand wedding of our nephew in Aurangabad on May 6. But, it turned out to be a 'fika samaroh' (tasteless function) for want of 'band-baajaa' and drastically cutting down the guest list," Ram Bihari Singh, a native of Chulhan Bigha village in Arwal district, said.

Dharmendra Rai, who attended one such wedding in Maner on the outskirts of Patna, echoed similar views.

The situation has left decorators and 'band parties' or orchestra groups staring at losses.

"We had four-five bookings per day during this period but all of them have been cancelled," said Mohd Tajuddin, the proprietor of the famous Patna Bachcha Band.

Pradeep Kumar, the owner of Shiv Garden banquet hall in Darbhanga, said he had to cancel all the bookings on the request of the families.

Reports from almost all the districts said thousands of weddings have either been cancelled or postponed.

Not more than two cars are allowed in a wedding and that also after furnishing an affidavit in favour of obeying all the COVID protocols, said Suman Verma, whose daughter got married in Bhagalpur on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Bihar Lockdown
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp