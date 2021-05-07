India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours

By Online Desk

India reported 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,14,91,598, informed the Union Health Ministry.

Around 3,915 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, with this the total death toll reached 2,34,083. India registered a total of 3,31,507 recoveries, taking total discharge to 1,76,12,351.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 36,45,164 comprising 16.96 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.95 per cent.

The fatality rate is over 1 per cent.

According to the ICMR, 29,86,01,699 samples have been tested up to May 6 with 18,26,490 samples being tested on Thursday.

On Thursday, Kerala, which accounted for over 10% of the nation’s tally, announced a rigourous nine-day complete lockdown till May 16, starting Saturday, as it recorded its highest single-day spike of 42,464 and 63 deaths.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh also decided to implement a lockdown to break the chain as COVID cases surged across the country.

After almost a week of reporting less than 60,000 cases, Maharashtra’s tally increased by 62,194 on Thursday.

The Supreme Court on Thursday was not satisfied with Centre's oxygen supply strategy.

“Your formula needs a relook. When you prepared the formula, not everybody who went to ICU needed oxygen. But now many home isolation patients need oxygen. Your formula does not take into account ambulances, Covid care facility etc,” Justice Chandrachud said.

(With agencies inputs)