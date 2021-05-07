Jharkhand launches App for online booking of hospital beds

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Now, corona patients in Jharkhand can book hospital beds online through ‘Amrit Vahini’ App launched by CM Hemant Soren on Friday.

Soren also launched ‘Chatboat’ through which one may also get all information related to coronavirus.

According to Soren, through the ‘Amrit Vahini’ App, the state government would be able to provide better facilities for the people infected with coronavirus.

“Though ‘Amrit Vahini’ App or website one can get all information about the availability of hospital beds and even book one for himself or anybody else online. The bed booked by the person will be kept reserved for him for the next two hours. If the person, who has made the booking, fails to turn up, it will

be transferred to another person,” said Soren. There are several other facilities which could be availed easily by anybody through the App, he added.

In addition, Soren launched ‘Chatboat’ App to provide online information related to Covid-19.

“Through Chatboat, one may get all information related to coronavirus, be it the medicines prescribed for it, recommended diet for the patients, or even free consultation with expert doctors,” Soren said. It has been noticed that most of the casualties are taking place due to lack of awareness, he added

Soren further said that one needs to act patiently and sensitively and never take even normal cough and cold lightly, and one needs to isolate himself immediately considering it as Covid-19 for the safety of his family members, he said.