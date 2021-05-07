STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lalu Prasad could return to Bihar politics after party meet

It is believed here that Lalu Prasad will return to his party’s active politics after years of gaps in Bihar. 

RJD chief Lalu Prasad

RJD chief Lalu Prasad (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA:  Come May 9, RJD chief Lalu Prasad may become active again in Bihar’s politics. He and his son Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Assembly’s opposition leader, are set to appear in a virtual meeting with the party leaders and the MLAs.

Lalu Prasad will be speaking from New Delhi, where he is now staying at residence of his elder daughter Dr Misa Bharti, days after he was granted bail in multiple cases of fodder scams.

Enthused over getting to interact with the party’s boss on May 9, many RJD leaders said: “Ab khela hobe Bihar me (Now a game will be held in Bihar) after West Bengal with the start of first virtual meeting by ‘Sahab’”.The NDA government is surviving in Bihar with the supports of smaller allies, which have won the eight seats in the recent elections. 

The RJD is learnt to be in effort as how to lure the smaller parties to the Mahagatvandhan. Sources, meanwhile, said that the posts of deputy chief minister can be offered by the Mahagatvandhan to the MLAs, who will like to come out from the NDA.

