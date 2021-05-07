PM spoke his 'Mann ki Baat', did not listen to us: CM Hemant Soren on phone call with Modi

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Moments after apprising the Prime Minister of the situation in his state, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday night alleged that the former did not listen to him and just said what he had to.

आज आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने फोन किया। उन्होंने सिर्फ अपने मन की बात की। बेहतर होता यदि वो काम की बात करते और काम की बात सुनते। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) May 6, 2021

Taking a dig at the PM's monthly radio programme, Soren took to Twitter, and said that the ''respected Prime Minister called but he only spoke his mind. “Adarniya Pradhan Mantriji ji ne phone kiya. Unhone sirf apne mann ki baat ki. Behtar hota agar wo kaam ki baat karte aur kaam ki baat sunte (Spoke with respected Prime Minister. He only spoke his mind. It would have been better had he interacted about things that matter and listened to our side)," Soren wrote.

The Prime Minister also spoke to the chief ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to take stock of the Covid situations in their respective states.

The Jharkhand CM's tweet received criticism from some BJP leaders even as he went on to trend on Twitter for expressing his angst. Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Soren of making fun of the suffering of the people of his state.