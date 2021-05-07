Ranchi diary

By Express News Service

Elephant calf rescued from well by forest dept

A baby elephant, which had fallen into a farm well in Giridih, was rescued after a mammoth 15 hour-long effort by the forest department. According to forest officials, a herd of elephants including two baby elephants were passing by from the nearby forest and reached Nimatand village and a baby elephant fell into the farm well all of a sudden. A team of forest department reached there and rescued the elephant from the well making a way out for it with the help of JCB, they claimed. Notably, the elephant has no injuries.

Girl in Ormanjhi to study at Harvard University

Unlike other girls living in the area who get married off early by their families by tradition, this girl is all set to study at Harvard University. Seema Kumari, aged 17, from Dahu village under Ormanjhi block of Ranchi, has earned a full scholarship for pursuing an undergraduate course at Harvard University (Cambridge, Massachusetts) and plans to leave for the US in August this year. Thanks to Franz Gastler, who along with some friends had established Yuva School about a decade ago that groomed girls like Seema. She became the vice-captain of the Yuva team that participated in Donosti Cup in Spain in 2016 and she later became a football coach for the local girls. Seema’s selection to Harvard was, however, based on her academic performance and has nothing to do with her football skills.

No takers for Railway isolation coaches

As many as 30 coaches modified by Ranchi Division of Indian Railway last year as isolation wards to treat Covid 19 patients are lying unused at Hatia railway station at a time when beds are hardly available at hospitals. Jharkhand government has been raising additional Covid care centres besides additional beds being added at the hospitals. But, the State government officials apparently ignored that a readymade infrastructure is already available which can be moved from one location to another.

Ration card holders to get food grains for 2 months, says minister

Jharkhand Congress Chief and State Food and Supply Minister Rameshwar Oraon has said that by May 31, all ration card holders will be given food grains for the months of May and June. Oraon further added that till May 31, five kilograms each of rice in the months of May and June will be made available to the houses of 57 lakh card holders and 13 lakh new ration card holders by May 31. Apart from this, the State government will also provide food grains to other poor, Rameshwar Oraon said.

