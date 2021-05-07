STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Regulate attendance of all employees considering COVID-19 situation: Centre to all secretaries

All officers and staff residing in containment zones shall be exempted from coming to offices till the containment zone is denotified, it said.

Published: 07th May 2021 03:58 PM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All secretaries of central government departments have been mandated to regulate the attendance of employees working under them, considering the COVID-19 cases in the office and their functional requirement, a Personnel Ministry order said.

"Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees may be exempted from attending office, but they shall continue to work from home," it said.

The Personnel Ministry said that secretaries of the ministries/departments and heads of departments of attached and subordinate offices are mandated to regulate the attendance of their employees at all levels.

"The officers/staff shall follow staggered timings to avoid over crowding in offices/workplaces as decided by the heads of department," it said in the order issued on Thursday.

The officers and staff residing in containment zones shall work from home and be available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times, the ministry said.

All officials who attend office shall strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks, physical distancing, use of sanitisers and frequent hand-washing with soap and water, it said.

Crowding in lifts, staircases, corridors, and common areas, including refreshment kiosks and parking areas, is to be strictly voided, the order said.

Meetings, as far as possible, should be conducted via video-conferencing, and personal meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in public interest, are to be avoided, it said.

Referring to another order issued last month, the Personnel Ministry said, "All employees of the age of 18 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated."

Proper cleaning and frequent sanitisation of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces, may be ensured, the latest order said.

Biometric attendance shall continue to be suspended until further orders, it said, adding that these instructions "shall be in force with immediate effect till 31st May, 2021".

