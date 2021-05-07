STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Retired military doctors to provide online consultation to civilian patients as Covid-19 cases surge

The initiative has been taken by the defence ministry as part of overall measures to help the civilian authorities in dealing with the rising cases of COVID-19.

Published: 07th May 2021 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers attend to a patient at the Jumbo COVID-19 field hospital. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has roped in retired military doctors to provide online consultation to civilian patients across the country under a telemedicine platform of the Union health ministry.

The initiative has been taken by the defence ministry as part of overall measures to help the civilian authorities in dealing with the rising cases of COVID-19.

"Ex-defence doctors will now provide online consultation on e-Sanjeevani OPD to all citizens of the country. Veterans have come forward to answer the call of the nation and offered their services to help the people needing medical care," the defence ministry said in a statement.

It said the service can be availed by any civilian on the website https://esanjeevaniopd.in/.

The e-Sanjeevani OPD is a flagship telemedicine platform of the government developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

"It provides free consultations to Indian citizens and is functioning extremely well," the defence ministry said.

It said due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the demand for doctors has gone up while their availability has gone down due to deployment in COVID facilities.

"This is where the defence veterans are stepping in to help," it added.

The ministry said the response from the retired defence doctors has been good and more retired professionals are expected to join soon.

"Subsequently, a separate nationwide ex-defence doctors' OPD is envisaged.Their vast experience and expertise will help the larger clientele to obtain consultation from their homes and tide over the current situation," it said.

The number of retired military doctors who have opted to offer online consultation was not immediately known.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Indian Army
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp