STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tribal body opposes burial of academician who died of COVID in Manipur

In a statement, the United Naga Council (UNC) demanded the "legal ground" for the burial of Nehginpao at Kangpokpi.

Published: 07th May 2021 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

IMPHAL: A tribal body in Manipur opposed the burial of academician Nehginpao Kipgen who died of COVID- 19, stating that he was not "indigenous" to the state.

Nehginpao, 46, headed the Centre of South East Asian Studies at OP Jindal University in Hyderabad.

He died on May 2 at AIIMS-Delhi while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

In a statement, the United Naga Council (UNC) demanded the "legal ground" for the burial of Nehginpao at Kangpokpi.

It said that the "burial of a foreigner" will set a bad precedent, while also questioning how he got Indian citizenship.

Even though Nehginpao was born at Teijang village in Myanmar, he grew up in Manipur, the Thadou Students' Association argued.

His wife is from Churachandpur and his relatives are from Kangpokpi.

He did his schooling in Manipur, and taught in different parts of India, it said.

Nehginpao is of the Kuki community.

The Thadous are part of the Kuki-Chin community, which is settled in this area for nearly two centuries even as kinsmen are still found in Myanmar that borders the state.

The Kangpokpi district administration had allowed the vehicle carrying Nehginpao's body to stop for 30 minutes for people to pay homage before it was laid to rest at the Leikot area of the district on May 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur COVID death
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp