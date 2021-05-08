STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Army's Western Command sets up three Covid hospitals in Faridabad, Patiala and Chandigarh

The Command also provided eight service ambulances across the National Capital Region (NCR) to overcome the shortage.

Published: 08th May 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 04:42 PM

Lt-Gen RP Singh, GOC-in-C, Western Command

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Western Command of the Army has set up three Covid hospitals in Chandigarh, Patiala, and Faridabad. Each of the facilities has the capacity to accommodate 100 mild to moderate patients. 

The hospitals will be open for civilians on May 10. 

Meanwhile, the Western Command also provided eight service ambulances across the National Capital Region (NCR) to overcome the shortage.

In an effort to support the civil administration, 33 paramedics from the Western Command have been deployed at Government Rajendra Hospital at Patiala and SVBP Hospital in Delhi. As many as 100 more paramedics will be deployed shortly at various locations. 

Besides, 108 doctors, 14 nursing officers, and 205 paramedics of the Army have already been serving in various hospitals set up by DRDO.

ALSO READ | DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use

To tide over the shortage of oxygen in the region, a dedicated team of Army electronics and mechanical engineers are working round the clock to resuscitate the oxygen plant under Bhakra Beas Management at Nangal.

Consequent to the recent virtual meet with the Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and requests received from other neighbouring states, the Western Command, which has its footprints in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territories of Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi, has set-up several Covid-related facilities.

During the virtual meet, Capt Amarinder had shared his concerns over the increase in Covid cases, especially in the major cities of Punjab, and sought for assistance of Western Command in setting up of hospitals, provisioning of paramedics, and technical assistance to revive the defunct oxygen plants in the state. Chief of Western Command Lt Gen RP Singh had assured him of all possible assistance.

