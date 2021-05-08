STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre takes u-turn over 'inevitable' coronavirus third wave

Centre’s scientific advisor now says strong containment measures can avert it completely

Published: 08th May 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes samples from police personnel in Kullu on Friday.

A health worker takes samples from police personnel in Kullu on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Just two days after declaring that a third Covid-19 wave is “inevitable” in India, the Union government’s principal scientific advisor took a U-turn on Friday and said that strong containment measures and effective implementation of guidelines can help the country avoid it completely.

“If we take strong measures, the third wave may not happen in all the places or indeed anywhere at all,” said K VijayRaghvan on Friday. “It depends much on how effectively the guidelines are implemented at the local level, in the states, in districts and in the cities everywhere.”

Speaking at a press briefing on the Covid-19 status in the country, VijayRaghavan said any onset of third wave depends on how effectively the guidelines are implemented across the country.The statement comes even as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India is showing no signs of abatement yet. 

On Thursday alone, over 4.14 lakh infections were recorded, the highest tally in a 24 hour period so far. 
Meanwhile, the collapse of healthcare infrastructure across the country continues with patients in most states struggling to get access to timely and adequate treatment.

The country’s death toll crossed 2.34 lakh and the active Covid-19 caseload stood at a whopping 36,45,164 as on Friday. As the virus mutates further, a third wave of Covid infection is inevitable and it is necessary to be prepared for new waves, VijayRaghavan had cautioned on Wednesday.

“A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves,” the scientific advisor  had said.The scientific advisor to the government had also said that it was not expected that the second wave would hit the country with such ferocity. Many experts have said that while multiple waves in a pandemic are expected, the certainty with which VijayRaghvan shared his opinion was not based on any evidence or data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus third wave India VijayRaghvan
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp