Hand of good: NGOs, organisations, volunteers across India rise to challenge in all-out battle against COVID-19

Despite challenges in these desperate times, many NGOs, organisations and volunteers are actively engaged in helping those in need by providing food, shelter, running errands, animal care...you name it.

These selfless bunch of people are keeping the spirit of humanity alive. In the first of a series, here’s the list of a few.

KERALA

Sahrudaya, charitable organisation

Sahrudaya, a charitable organisation under Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church, caters to the needs of the destitute in the district under its project ‘Karunya Sparsham’. Food packets are distributed on all weekends.

Ernakulam

0484-2344243

People For Animals (PFA)

The organisation has been engaged in rescue, rehabilitation, feeding and taking care of animals. PFA provides shelter for pets when all family members are Covid positive.

Thiruvanathapuram

9061607700

Fr Davis Chiramel’s Hunger Hunt

Fr Davis Chiramel, Founder of Kidney Federation of India, is engaged in feeding those requiring food anywhere in Kerala. This priest has started another humanitarian effort to provide food for those in his locality — Thrissur — in coordination with a group of people.

Thrissur

9447883378

Rakshak Accident and Rescue Service

The service is providing help by getting medicines and other facilities for Covid care. The NGO helps people get medicines that are unavailable in their area. Those in need can contact Rakshak 24/7

Angamaly (Ernakulam)

9847048674

Sehion Preshita Sangam

The organisation has been providing food for those in quarantine and also those suffering due to the lockdown, besides the poor. The central kitchen provides food for over 1,000 people and this sometimes goes above 2,000.

Edakochi

9847727088

For Speech and Hearing Impaired

National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) has launched a 24*7 helpline exclusively for speech and hearing-impaired persons.

The helpline offers counselling services to stress-related issues in addition to answering queries and concerns relating to Covid-19. Sign language interpreters are available to attend WhatsApp video calls.

9446750983, 9496918178, 9249505723.

Ashakiranam

Their cancer care campaign under Caritas India has launched a telemedicine helpline for cancer patients who can’t travel to hospitals during the lockdown. Oncologists will attend to cases

through video calls.

Alapuzha

9400778362

Rajiv Youth Foundation

The Malappuram-based NGO provides home delivery of food kits and medicines to people during lockdown.

Malappurram

rajivyouthfoundation5@gmail.com rparamban@gmail.com

Annapoorna Charitable foundation

The NGO distributes food kits to the poor in society. Providing food and essential items to those who are in need during the pandemic. They are also helping in blood donation.

Kannur

94477 35845

Mini Sports and Arts Club

The volunteers have stepped into social service like, giving food to the beggars, protecting animals, taking care of around 200 palliative patients and providing ambulance services.

Mattannur, Kannur

0490 2473512

Pet care

Sachithra Soman

She takes care of pets especially dogs and has been offering her service to people who have been quarantined or hospitalised. She will visit the pets and feed them.

Kochi

9061080017

Hachiko

Hachiko is a dedicated pet boarding, grooming and pet clinic in Vennala. Since March, Hachiko provides facilities for pets whose owners are in isolation or quarantine. Have clinic facilities, pet supplies and other facilities at the center.

Kochi

9746061123

Ambulance help

All Kerala Ambulance Owners and Drivers Association has been on the forefront of helping people reach hospitals on time. They help make available vehicles in areas which has a dearth of it anywhere in the state.

9895261141, 9846021141

TELANGANA

Cyber Jagrithi

With illegal online sale of remdesivir injections and other Covid-related resources, cyber crime is increasing. They help in filing such complaints.

Hyderabad

9133266399

https://twitter.com/cyberjagrithi

Feed the needy

The group is helping people to coordinate with patients and donors for plasma donation. They are also helping with ambulance service.

Hyderabad

7995404040

No food waste

Providing free ambulance, food and medicine kit to patients isolated at home. They renting out oxygen cylinders (two) and concentrators (two) without fee.

Hyderabad

9866006269

@nfw_hyderabad

Shakina Foundation

The foundation is providing free food, oxygen cylinder, isolation centres, medicine, oxygen on wheels.

Hyderabad

8008008012

Rikit Shahi

Delivery of commodities or run errand for any one in home isolation in Khairatabad area.

Khairatabad, Hyderabad

9963033832

Relief riders

They are delivering medicines at the doorsteps of elderly people, epsecially to those who cannot venture out due to the pandemic.

Hyderabad

9566170334

Seva Bharthi

The organisation is providing beds in Covid isolation centre at RVK School, Annojiguda, for mild and asymptomatic cases. Everything is free.

Hyderabad

040-48212529

Pet care

Scoobies Pet service

They pick up and take care of your pet incase you are Covid positive

Hyderabad

9603733207/964255967

TAMIL NADU

Rajasthan Youth Association Cosmo Elite Foundation

The foundation is providing free lunch to Covid patients in home quarantine. They have provided food to more than 2,800 patients around the city since launched last week.

Chennai

99405 63528

Relief Riders

They help in buying groceries, essentials and over-the-counter medicines for Covid patients in home quarantine and senior citizens. The group has two doctors among them to verify the medicines. They plan to start food delivery too.

Chennai

9884089770

Karunai Ullangal

The group runs free emergency rescue vehicles to transfer patients from one hospital to another, get CT and other scans or pick up and drop services to and from government hospitals. They have two vehicles with oxygen, one normal rescue van and an auto-rickshaw.

Chennai

9841776685

Pasi Illa Thamilaham

The NGO is performing last rites of Covid victims along with a free hearse service. They bury or cremate the corpse and conduct rituals according to the victim’s religion. They also distribute food for the homeless on Sundays.

Tenkasi

88833 40888

Community kitchen

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho, said that his company’s community kitchen has begun providing meals to people in Tenkasi. People who have been struggling for food can get a meal there.

Tenkasi

97914 26564

R Soya (Self help group in coordination with Tirunelveli Corporation)

They distribute food to approximately 1500 people every day. They are also providing shelter at two homes for the homeless. (at the Corporation as well as at a shelter near the high ground in the city)

Tirunelveli

9976649066

YMJ Trust

Provides food to patients’ relatives who wait at government and private hospitals. The trust also offers financial help to those in need and provide an ambulance service.

Kanniyakumari

7010259901

Rajesh Udhavum Karangal

Ambulance service, hearse vans and last rites of Covid victims. Also distribution of food to those in need, especially during Sunday lockdowns.

Aruppukottai (Virudhunagar)

98421 22046 / 7010763134

Virudhai Vizhudhugal

Distribution of food to the homeless as well as other programmes like door delivery of items to patients in isolation.

Virudhunagar

99941 81139

Anbaal Inaivom Ilaignargal Sangam

Distribution of food to the homeless as well as those in quarantine. Also supply of medicines and food if there is demand. Subsidisation of grocery items in villages and town area.

Sivakasi

73392 37879

Aram Trust

Last rites of Covid patients and, distribution of food and medicines to isolating patients.

Rajapalayam

90807 70910 / 93453 96026

Food on pushcart

To cater to the needs of daily-wage labourers, who have lost their source of income due to Covid, a financier has come up with a novel way to give them food. He places food parcels and bananas in a pushcart near Gobichettipalayam bus stand.

Gobichettipalayam

Sri Sathya Sai Seva

The organisation will be providing lunch to patients in isolation from Saturday.

Salem

9994349579, 9487569702

Pet care

Urvanam

The animal rescue group offers free pet care if families are down with Covid. They take care of dogs, cats, birds and fish.

Madurai

9940832133

ANDHRA

Seven Hills Arcade

Residents of this society have set up provisions to distribute food to patients in home isolation. Report needed to avail free services.

Vidyanagar (Tirupati)

7382013870/9100640979

Student organisation

A team of students working in an organisation is supplying medicines and other essential commodities to Covid patients in home isolation.

Gudur, Nellore

9505908258

Nari Sena Global Women Forum

The forum is providing free food for Covid positive patients in home isolation.

Visakhapatnam

9603648754, 7893656403, 8106407087

Homemade Goodness

Providing free food to families in home isolation.

Visakhapatnam

6300667177

Satish Savitri Sarella

Sarella of Future-India Foundation is delivering food packets to people in home isolation.

Vijayawada

8317553253

Cooking food

Padmaja, a cooking teacher (also part of Art of Living) and her team are providing food packets to those in home Isolation and unable to cook

Vijayawada

9618000399

Sanjeevini Seva Trust

V Venkataramana Reddy of the trust is helping in transporting unclaimed bodies of Covid victims and performing their last rites.

Anantapur

9440476651

Life World Charitable Trust

Uday Kumar of Life World Charitable Trust in Hindupur of Anantapur district, with the help of his friends, is performing last rites of victims.

Hindupur

9908052099

May I Help You

Arranging transportation to hospitals, taking care of aged and those orphaned. They are also performing last rites of Covid victims.

Prodattur, Kadapa

9494835378

The Bashas

SK Mehaboob Basha and brother SK Jillani are providing free food and operating ambulances for free transportation of patients to hospitals and shifting bodies to burial grounds.

Kadapa

9441030986