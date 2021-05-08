Hand of good: NGOs, organisations, volunteers across India rise to challenge in all-out battle against COVID-19
These selfless bunch of people are keeping the spirit of humanity alive. In the first of a series, here’s the list of a few.
Published: 08th May 2021 08:40 AM | Last Updated: 08th May 2021 08:53 AM
Despite challenges in these desperate times, many NGOs, organisations and volunteers are actively engaged in helping those in need by providing food, shelter, running errands, animal care...you name it.
KERALA
Sahrudaya, charitable organisation
Sahrudaya, a charitable organisation under Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church, caters to the needs of the destitute in the district under its project ‘Karunya Sparsham’. Food packets are distributed on all weekends.
Ernakulam
0484-2344243
People For Animals (PFA)
The organisation has been engaged in rescue, rehabilitation, feeding and taking care of animals. PFA provides shelter for pets when all family members are Covid positive.
Thiruvanathapuram
9061607700
Fr Davis Chiramel’s Hunger Hunt
Fr Davis Chiramel, Founder of Kidney Federation of India, is engaged in feeding those requiring food anywhere in Kerala. This priest has started another humanitarian effort to provide food for those in his locality — Thrissur — in coordination with a group of people.
Thrissur
9447883378
Rakshak Accident and Rescue Service
The service is providing help by getting medicines and other facilities for Covid care. The NGO helps people get medicines that are unavailable in their area. Those in need can contact Rakshak 24/7
Angamaly (Ernakulam)
9847048674
Sehion Preshita Sangam
The organisation has been providing food for those in quarantine and also those suffering due to the lockdown, besides the poor. The central kitchen provides food for over 1,000 people and this sometimes goes above 2,000.
Edakochi
9847727088
For Speech and Hearing Impaired
National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) has launched a 24*7 helpline exclusively for speech and hearing-impaired persons.
The helpline offers counselling services to stress-related issues in addition to answering queries and concerns relating to Covid-19. Sign language interpreters are available to attend WhatsApp video calls.
9446750983, 9496918178, 9249505723.
Ashakiranam
Their cancer care campaign under Caritas India has launched a telemedicine helpline for cancer patients who can’t travel to hospitals during the lockdown. Oncologists will attend to cases
through video calls.
Alapuzha
9400778362
Rajiv Youth Foundation
The Malappuram-based NGO provides home delivery of food kits and medicines to people during lockdown.
Malappurram
rajivyouthfoundation5@gmail.com rparamban@gmail.com
Annapoorna Charitable foundation
The NGO distributes food kits to the poor in society. Providing food and essential items to those who are in need during the pandemic. They are also helping in blood donation.
Kannur
94477 35845
Mini Sports and Arts Club
The volunteers have stepped into social service like, giving food to the beggars, protecting animals, taking care of around 200 palliative patients and providing ambulance services.
Mattannur, Kannur
0490 2473512
Pet care
Sachithra Soman
She takes care of pets especially dogs and has been offering her service to people who have been quarantined or hospitalised. She will visit the pets and feed them.
Kochi
9061080017
Hachiko
Hachiko is a dedicated pet boarding, grooming and pet clinic in Vennala. Since March, Hachiko provides facilities for pets whose owners are in isolation or quarantine. Have clinic facilities, pet supplies and other facilities at the center.
Kochi
9746061123
Ambulance help
All Kerala Ambulance Owners and Drivers Association has been on the forefront of helping people reach hospitals on time. They help make available vehicles in areas which has a dearth of it anywhere in the state.
9895261141, 9846021141
TELANGANA
Cyber Jagrithi
With illegal online sale of remdesivir injections and other Covid-related resources, cyber crime is increasing. They help in filing such complaints.
Hyderabad
9133266399
https://twitter.com/cyberjagrithi
Feed the needy
The group is helping people to coordinate with patients and donors for plasma donation. They are also helping with ambulance service.
Hyderabad
7995404040
No food waste
Providing free ambulance, food and medicine kit to patients isolated at home. They renting out oxygen cylinders (two) and concentrators (two) without fee.
Hyderabad
9866006269
@nfw_hyderabad
Shakina Foundation
The foundation is providing free food, oxygen cylinder, isolation centres, medicine, oxygen on wheels.
Hyderabad
8008008012
Rikit Shahi
Delivery of commodities or run errand for any one in home isolation in Khairatabad area.
Khairatabad, Hyderabad
9963033832
Relief riders
They are delivering medicines at the doorsteps of elderly people, epsecially to those who cannot venture out due to the pandemic.
Hyderabad
9566170334
Seva Bharthi
The organisation is providing beds in Covid isolation centre at RVK School, Annojiguda, for mild and asymptomatic cases. Everything is free.
Hyderabad
040-48212529
Pet care
Scoobies Pet service
They pick up and take care of your pet incase you are Covid positive
Hyderabad
9603733207/964255967
TAMIL NADU
Rajasthan Youth Association Cosmo Elite Foundation
The foundation is providing free lunch to Covid patients in home quarantine. They have provided food to more than 2,800 patients around the city since launched last week.
Chennai
99405 63528
Relief Riders
They help in buying groceries, essentials and over-the-counter medicines for Covid patients in home quarantine and senior citizens. The group has two doctors among them to verify the medicines. They plan to start food delivery too.
Chennai
9884089770
Karunai Ullangal
The group runs free emergency rescue vehicles to transfer patients from one hospital to another, get CT and other scans or pick up and drop services to and from government hospitals. They have two vehicles with oxygen, one normal rescue van and an auto-rickshaw.
Chennai
9841776685
Pasi Illa Thamilaham
The NGO is performing last rites of Covid victims along with a free hearse service. They bury or cremate the corpse and conduct rituals according to the victim’s religion. They also distribute food for the homeless on Sundays.
Tenkasi
88833 40888
Community kitchen
Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho, said that his company’s community kitchen has begun providing meals to people in Tenkasi. People who have been struggling for food can get a meal there.
Tenkasi
97914 26564
R Soya (Self help group in coordination with Tirunelveli Corporation)
They distribute food to approximately 1500 people every day. They are also providing shelter at two homes for the homeless. (at the Corporation as well as at a shelter near the high ground in the city)
Tirunelveli
9976649066
YMJ Trust
Provides food to patients’ relatives who wait at government and private hospitals. The trust also offers financial help to those in need and provide an ambulance service.
Kanniyakumari
7010259901
Rajesh Udhavum Karangal
Ambulance service, hearse vans and last rites of Covid victims. Also distribution of food to those in need, especially during Sunday lockdowns.
Aruppukottai (Virudhunagar)
98421 22046 / 7010763134
Virudhai Vizhudhugal
Distribution of food to the homeless as well as other programmes like door delivery of items to patients in isolation.
Virudhunagar
99941 81139
Anbaal Inaivom Ilaignargal Sangam
Distribution of food to the homeless as well as those in quarantine. Also supply of medicines and food if there is demand. Subsidisation of grocery items in villages and town area.
Sivakasi
73392 37879
Aram Trust
Last rites of Covid patients and, distribution of food and medicines to isolating patients.
Rajapalayam
90807 70910 / 93453 96026
Food on pushcart
To cater to the needs of daily-wage labourers, who have lost their source of income due to Covid, a financier has come up with a novel way to give them food. He places food parcels and bananas in a pushcart near Gobichettipalayam bus stand.
Gobichettipalayam
Sri Sathya Sai Seva
The organisation will be providing lunch to patients in isolation from Saturday.
Salem
9994349579, 9487569702
Pet care
Urvanam
The animal rescue group offers free pet care if families are down with Covid. They take care of dogs, cats, birds and fish.
Madurai
9940832133
ANDHRA
Seven Hills Arcade
Residents of this society have set up provisions to distribute food to patients in home isolation. Report needed to avail free services.
Vidyanagar (Tirupati)
7382013870/9100640979
Student organisation
A team of students working in an organisation is supplying medicines and other essential commodities to Covid patients in home isolation.
Gudur, Nellore
9505908258
Nari Sena Global Women Forum
The forum is providing free food for Covid positive patients in home isolation.
Visakhapatnam
9603648754, 7893656403, 8106407087
Homemade Goodness
Providing free food to families in home isolation.
Visakhapatnam
6300667177
Satish Savitri Sarella
Sarella of Future-India Foundation is delivering food packets to people in home isolation.
Vijayawada
8317553253
Cooking food
Padmaja, a cooking teacher (also part of Art of Living) and her team are providing food packets to those in home Isolation and unable to cook
Vijayawada
9618000399
Sanjeevini Seva Trust
V Venkataramana Reddy of the trust is helping in transporting unclaimed bodies of Covid victims and performing their last rites.
Anantapur
9440476651
Life World Charitable Trust
Uday Kumar of Life World Charitable Trust in Hindupur of Anantapur district, with the help of his friends, is performing last rites of victims.
Hindupur
9908052099
May I Help You
Arranging transportation to hospitals, taking care of aged and those orphaned. They are also performing last rites of Covid victims.
Prodattur, Kadapa
9494835378
The Bashas
SK Mehaboob Basha and brother SK Jillani are providing free food and operating ambulances for free transportation of patients to hospitals and shifting bodies to burial grounds.
Kadapa
9441030986