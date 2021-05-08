Maharashra govt to announce sops to pacify Marathas

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: To avoid a backlash from the electorally-significant majority Maratha community over cancellation of the reservations, Uddhav Thackeray government has decided to announce various sops to the community. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that they are ready to call the special session to decide on various schemes, sops and alternate arrangement for the Maratha community now that reservation has been struck down by the Supreme Court.

“The government is with the Maratha community. It is very unfortunate that the Supreme Court rejected the reservations for the Maratha community despite all-party resolutions giving reservations to the Maratha community. Once this pandemic is over, we will have a meeting with Maratha community leaders where the decision of giving various benefits to Maratha students will be finalized. We will extend all possible benefits that can compensate them,” Ajit Pawar said.

Senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar said all leaders should keep aside their egos and work for the welfare of the Maratha community. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the Supreme Court in its judgment said that the state government has no right to give the reservations to any caste and community. He said the court further said that only the Centre can give reservations. “We urge teh Prime Minister to give reservations to the Maratha community,” he said, putting the ball in Centre’s court.