Maharashtra reports 53,605 new COVID-19 cases, 864 deaths

The case tally of the state rose to 50,53,336, while with 864 fatalities the death toll reached 75,277, he said.

Published: 08th May 2021 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, Maharashtra.

A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, Maharashtra. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload on Saturday crossed the 50 lakh-mark as it reported 53,605 new cases, a health department official said.

A record 82,266 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing total recoveries to 43,47,592.

There are 6,28,213 active patients in the state now.

As many as 2,60,751COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of samples examined to 2,91,91,331.

Out of 864 deaths, 399 occurred in the last 48 hours and 226 in the last one week.

The rest had taken place even earlier but were added to the tally on Saturday, the official said.

Mumbai reported 2,664 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 6,73,235, while the death toll in the city increased to 13,713 with 62 fresh fatalities.

In the larger Mumbai division, 15 patients each died in Panvel city and Thane district while 13 died in Raigad district, 11 in Navi Mumbai and 10 in Thane city.

The Mumbai division overall reported 7,541 new cases and 129 deaths.

Nashik division reported 8,834 fresh cases, of which 2,915 came from Ahmednagar district, 2,224 from Nashik city and 1,700 from Nashik district.

The division also reported 183 deaths including 55 in Nashik city followed by 36 in Ahmednagar, 33 in Nandurbar and 26 in Nashik district.

The Pune division reported 14,056 cases and 98 deaths.

Pune rural area accounted for 4,352 infections.

Pune city reported 2,977 cases and 13 deaths, while Solapur district recorded 1,986 infections and 30 fatalities.

As many as 34 people died in Satara. The Kolhapur division reported 5,206 cases and 65 deaths.

Kolhapur district reported 1,578 infections and 24 deaths.

Sangli and Ratnagiri districts reported 20 and 12 deaths, respectively.

The Aurangabad division added 2,355 cases and 127 deaths, of which 90 deaths were reported from Aurangabad rural area followed by 12 in Parbhani district.

The Latur division reported 3,491 fresh COVID-19 cases and 77 fatalities.

Beed district alone added 1,367 cases and reported 20 deaths.

The Akola division's caseload increased by 4,427 while 71 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus infection, of which 28 were from Yavatmal district followed by 15 in Amravati district and 13 in Washim district.

The Nagpur division reported 7,695 new cases and 114 deaths.

Of the deaths in the division, 49 occurred in Nagpur city followed by 17 each in Nagpur district and Wardha.

District authorities in Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal in Vidarbha region announced that stricter COVID-19 restrictions will come into force from Sunday.

These 'break the chain' curbs will start at noon on Sunday and will be in place till May 15, officials said.

The authorities in Solapur in Western Maharashtra too announced stricter restrictions for a week in the city as well as other parts of the district from 8 pm on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 50,53,336; new cases 53,605; total deaths 75,277; recoveries 43,47,592; active cases 6,28,213; tests conducted so far 2,91,91,331.

