Sidhu holds secret meet with Congress leaders 

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: It seems more headaches are awaiting Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh as various factions within the state’s ruling Congress party are joining hands to put more pressure on him over the sacrilege case.

On Friday, it came to light that former cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, Minister of Jail and Department Of Cooperation Sukhjinder Randhawa, Minister of Technical Education Charanjit Channi and five MLAs held secret a meeting recently to discuss ways to pile pressure on the CM. Besides the sacrilege case, they are demanding that the government take strong actions against the transport, drugs and mining mafia in the state, which was among the poll promises by Congress in 2017.

It is learnt that the party leaders who attended the secret meet decided not to demand any positions or ministerial berths, but to consolidate the party’s position in run up to the 2022 Assembly elections by getting all the poll promises fulfilled.