Defence Ministry okays recruitment of 400 retired doctors of armed forces for COVID duty

The order says fixed monthly lump sum amount will be admissible by deducting the basic pension from the salary drawn at the time of retirement plus specialist pay wherever applicable.

Published: 09th May 2021 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

A COVID-19 patient at Jawaharlal Nehru hospital in Ajmer,

A COVID-19 patient at Jawaharlal Nehru hospital in Ajmer. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence on Sunday approved the temporary recruitment of retired doctors of the armed forces to meet the rising requirement in view of the rising Covid cases. 

“The Ministry of Defence has issued an order to Directorate General Armed Forces Medical Services (DG AFMS) for recruitment of Ex-Army Medical Corps (AMC)/Short Service Commission (SSC) medical officers. Under the ‘Tour of Duty’ scheme, 400 ex-AMC/SSC medical officers, released between 2017 and 2021, are expected to be recruited on contract basis for a maximum period of 11 months,” Bharat Bhushan Babu, Spokesperson, MoD, said.

The order, dated May 08, 2021, says fixed monthly lump sum amount will be admissible by deducting the basic pension from the salary drawn at the time of retirement plus specialist pay wherever applicable. The amount would remain unchanged for the term of the contract and no other allowances would be paid. The medical officers to be recruited are required to be medically fit as per civilian standards. 

Previously, the AFMS deployed additional doctors, including specialists, super specialists and paramedics, at various hospitals, while Short Service Commissioned doctors have been granted extension till December 31, 2021 which has augmented the strength by 238 more doctors. 

Medical professionals, recently retired from AFMS, have also been redeployed to further bolster the workforce of health professionals. 

In addition, ex-defence doctors have been roped in to provide online free consultation on e-Sanjeevani OPD to all citizens of the country. The service can be availed on the website https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. 

Additional contractual staff has also been temporarily hired in 51 high pressure Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) polyclinics for night duty for three months to cater to the veterans and their dependents, informed Babu.

