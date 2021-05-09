STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three new oxygen plants to come up in Ladakh by May end

The oxygen plants would be dispatched by the supplier shortly and the plants will be commissioned by the end of May, 2021, Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education Pawan Kotwal said.

Published: 09th May 2021 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

An employee refills oxygen cylinders for covid-19 patients, at an oxygen refilling centre in Agartala

An employee refills oxygen cylinders for covid-19 patients, at an oxygen refilling centre in Agartala. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LEH: Three new oxygen plants will be commissioned in the Union Territory of Ladakh by the end of May to meet the needs of coronavirus patients.

This was stated at a meeting chaired by Lt Governor R K Mathur here on Saturday to review the preparedness of the health department for COVID-19 handling with detailed discussions on infrastructure, procurement of essential equipment and medicines, an official spokesman said.

The 'Site Readiness Certificates' of the three oxygen generating plants at Drass, Padum and Diskit has been approved by the central government and civil and mechanical works are going on at these sites, an official spokesman said on Sunday.

The oxygen plants would be dispatched by the supplier shortly and the plants will be commissioned by the end of May, 2021, Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education Pawan Kotwal said.

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation has also agreed to provide a 2x500 LPM oxygen plant for Kargil, while a plant of similar capacity is proposed to be set up at Leh to augment the oxygen generating capacity from the present 1000 LPM to 2000 LPM, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor said Ladakh must be fully equipped with a complete set of facilities including hospital beds, oxygen supply, medicines and additional manpower.

He also asked the department to explore the feasibility of setting up special paediatric COVID wards keeping in view the availability of pediatricians in Ladakh for managing these facilities.

The meeting also deliberated upon achieving vaccination goals and imposing stricter restrictions with emphasis on COVID appropriate behaviour and intensifying RT-PCR tests to control the situation, the spokesman said.

Assessing the ongoing vaccination drive, Mathur said the department must ensure that the vulnerable and frontline populace in the 18-45 age categories must be prioritized for vaccination, while ensuring zero percentage of wastage.

Mathur said while all infrastructure is being put in place, stricter control on entrance into Ladakh must be ensured by both Deputy Commissioners (Leh and Kargil).

He also directed setting up of UT and District control rooms and for providing tele-medical consultation in Leh and Kargil districts, the spokesman said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ladakh Oxyden plant COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp