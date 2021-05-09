STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

WATCH | UP BJP MLA recommends cow urine to stop spread of COVID-19

Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Bairia in Ballia district, put up a video of himself drinking cow urine. Singh demonstrated how exactly the cow urine should be taken.

Published: 09th May 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA from Ballia Surendra Singh

BJP MLA from Ballia Surendra Singh (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

BALIA: As Covid-19 cases continue to surge across India, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh has claimed that drinking cow urine 'gaumutra' has protected him from coronavirus and also called on people to drink the same to defeat the deadly disease.

Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Bairia in Ballia district, put up a video of himself drinking cow urine. Singh demonstrated how exactly the cow urine should be taken. While appealing to people to consume cow urine, he himself gulped it down.

He also recommended people to drink 'cow urine' with a glass of cold water.

"I drink this every day in the morning and despite working for 18 hours a day for the people, I am healthy. I want to appeal to the people to include this in their everyday routine," said Singh.

He said two to three capfuls of it should be mixed in a glass of water and should then be consumed.

"Don't consume anything for half an hour," he added.

The BJP MLA stated that whether or not he believes in science, he completely trusts cow urine.

Singh also claimed that not just against Covid-19, cow urine was a "superpower" against many other diseases, especially heart diseases.

This is not the first time that the BJP MLA has made it to the headlines. In October 2020, in the wake of the horrific Hathras rape case, Singh had claimed that incidents like rape can only be curbed by a "value-based" upbringing of girls.

He had said that rape cases can be "stopped" if parents teach their daughters to behave "decently".

"Yeh ghatnaye keval sanskaar se ruk sakti hain, shashan aur talwar se rukne wala nahin hain. Sabhi mata-pita ka dharm hai ki woh apni jawan aur yuvti beti ko ek sanskari vaatavaran mein shaalin vyavhaar karne ka tareeka sikhana chahiye. (Such incidents can only be stopped by good values, and not by governance or sword. It is every parent's dharma to raise their young daughters in a cultured environment and teach them to behave decently.)," said the Ballia MLA when asked to comment on the Hathras gang-rape case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 BJP Surendra Singh cow urine
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp