45 inmates of Raipur's Juvenile Observation Home test positive for Covid

RAIPUR: At least 45 inmates and five staff in the government Observation Home for Juvenile located at Mana in Raipur tested positive for Covid-19 creating panic.

There are 95 adolescents kept in the Juvenile Observation Home run by the state women and child welfare department.

The Observation Home has been turned into an isolation centre.

“After conducting a Covid-test for all, the Observation Home was converted into isolation centre. The care has been intensified and all are stable. A doctor and six nurses are deployed on regular duty at the centre now,” said Ashok Pandey, project officer, department of women and child development.

Those diagnosed with coronavirus infection have been shifted to a separate hall.

According to the local sources, a few days ago a counsellor, who was found Covid positive, had visited and stayed at the Observation Home.