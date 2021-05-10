Army's 100-bedded Covid hospital in Chandigarh becomes functional 

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Western Command of the Army on Monday operationalised a 100-bedded Covid hospital in Chandigarh for civilian patients. Two other such hospitals built in Faridabad and Patiala will be open for the public on May 11 and 12 respectively under 'Operation Namaste'.

The 100-bed hospital in Chandigarh is located at Panjab University’s Sector 25 campus. The hospital was inaugurated by Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lt Gen RP Singh highlighted the efforts put in by both the Army as well as the civil administration for the early operationalisation of the Hospital. He assured the governments of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh of continued support of the

Armed Forces in the fight against Covid.

The three Covid care facilities, which will treat patients with mild to moderate symptoms, have been built on a war footing in coordination with the civil administration of respective states and Union Territory. The Army has temporarily relocated its field hospitals for the purpose, he said.

Lt Gen Singh added that the Army has deployed its doctors, nursing officers, and paramedics for the holistic treatment of patients as per the ICMR guidelines, provided service ambulances, and trained personnel for administration and management of the hospitals.

The civil administration, on the other hand, is facilitating amenities, service management, uninterrupted oxygen supply, patient admission and discharge processes, and ambulance services at these hospitals.

The admission to these hospitals is open for all Covid-affected citizens and coordinated by the chief medical officers of the respective districts.

Upon admission, ISO numbers will be issued to patients by the respective hospital managements and the discharge will be done on the recommendation of the Army medical officer treating the patients. The patients requiring higher grades of treatment will be shifted to other hospitals, coordinated by the CMO as per availability of ICU facilities.