STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar: No money for cremation, kin bury COVID victim's body in family land

A video purportedly showing a Covid-19 victim’s body being dumped into the bank of the Saura river in Bihar’s Katihar district has gone viral on social media.

Published: 10th May 2021 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 victims at Seemapuri cremation ground as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A video purportedly showing a Covid-19 victim’s body being dumped into the bank of the Saura river in Bihar’s Katihar district has gone viral on social media.

Katihar’s District Magistrate Udayan Mishra has verified the video clip and found it to be true. The incident took place on May 7.

“Soon after we have learnt about the incident, an inquiry panel headed by city’s Magistrate, SDO and SDPO of the area, was constituted who later visited the Bheria Rahika village on Sunday. During the investigation, it was found that the person died of Covid on May 6,” Mishra told this newspaper.

“As per the statement of the deceased’s brother, his family did not have enough money to cremate the body. Moreover, the villagers told the family members that the cremation of the Covid victim could be hazardous to health for others. Hence, they had dug an 8 feet deep pit in their own land to bury the body,” Mishra said.

“After the patient, a wage labourer, had succumbed to Covid in Sadar hospital, the hospital administration then sent the body in an ambulance to the village on May 7. During the process of burial, some onlookers filmed it and made it viral on social networking platforms,” Mishra said.

The DM denied that the body was dumped by the ambulance driver Vishnu Jha and other staff of the hospital.  

“When we spoke to the victim’s son, he admitted that the family was unaware that the government pays for the last rites of a Covid-19 patient and that’s why they had decided to bury the body,” the DM said.

He added that the body was not exhumed as per the consent of family members and the Covid-19 guidelines. He said the family will get compensation of Rs 4 lakh as announced by the state government for Covid-19 victims.

Seventy more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Bihar raising the states death toll on Sunday to reach 3,282 though a drop in the positivity rate also caused the active caseload to decrease and the recovery rate to improve.

According to the state health department, 11,259 fresh cases were reported compared with the recent past when the number of people testing positive, on an average, stood between 13,000 and 15,000 on a daily basis.

The number of active cases now stood at 1,10,804, a fall of nearly 5,000 in the past few days.

The recovery rate, which remained under 80 per cent for a couple of weeks, has also reached 80.71 per cent.

Altogether 5.91 lakh people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar ever since the pandemic struck in March last year.

Out of them, 4.77 lakh have recovered.

The day also saw vaccination for those aged between 18 and 44 years of age getting underway.

Although it was scheduled to begin on May 1, a delay in supply of vials caused the process to be deferred by a week.

The department could not provide the number of people in the aforesaid age-group who received jabs on the inaugural day.

The number of people aged above 45 and those in professions like healthcare, who have been vaccinated in the state, has crossed 80 lakhs.

Video goes viral on social media

A video of the body being dumped into the bank of the Saura river in Bihar’s Katihar district had gone viral on social media.

“As per the statement of the deceased’s brother, his family did not have enough money to cremate the body. The villagers told the family that the cremation of the Covid victim could be hazardous to health for others. Hence, they had dug an 8 feet deep pit to bury the body,” the DM said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Saura river Bihar lockdown
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp