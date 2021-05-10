Elections for Congress party president further postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic

By Online Desk

The Congress has once again postponed the election for the position of the party's president keeping the current COVID-19 situation in mind.

According to sources, the Central Election Authority had proposed 23rd June as the poll date.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met on Monday to deliberate and introspect on the party's poor performance in the recently concluded assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory.

It was decided by the Congress party that the process of election of a new party president will be concluded by end of june.

However, some senior party leaders like Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma said in the meeting "there was no need for elections at the time of COVID-19 pandemic."

The next schedule will be decided by the Congress' Central Election Authority.

(This is a developing story)