Fire breaks out at biggest lab conducting over 1000 RT-PCR COVID tests daily in Delhi

According to the police, fire broke out at the Bhasin lab in the S Block of Greater Kailash.

Published: 10th May 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Fire broke out at a private lab in South Delhi's Greater Kailash on Monday, said the Delhi police.

There were no casulaities in the fire mishap, said the police.

It is the biggest lab of South Delhi conducting more then 1000 RT-PCR COVID tests and other tests on a daily basis, the police said.

It is the biggest lab of South Delhi conducting more then 1000 RT-PCR COVID tests and other tests on a daily basis, the police said.

The police stated that the entire staff of Gretaer kailash police station rushed to the spot and helped the staff of the lab to get out of the premises.

The fire was doused after seven fire tenders reached the spot.

"There were no casulaities. Swift action of Greater Kailash police station has saved lives of staff and patients of lab who came there for testing," the police added. 

