Helping people navigate healthcare maze amid deadly COVID second wave

Twenty-two days and 175 cured patients later, Babu Khan continues his selfless service, even giving up the warmth and comfort of his family during the holy month of Ramzan. 

Published: 10th May 2021 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Babu Khan at Hazaribagh Sadar Hospital. (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  It was the call of humanity that prodded businessman Babu Khan (36) to reach out to Covid patients swarming the Sadar Hospital at Hazaribagh here, desperately looking for hospital and medical assistance.

He found them in panic as they did not know how to get hospital beds or an oxygen cylinder or how to approach a doctor in case of an emergency, and decided to offer help.

“I assist the needy in all ways possible. From getting beds to securing oxygen to arranging free medicine for the needy, I do everything in my power,” Babu said. 

His day begins at 11.30 am, and he helps people landing at the hospital till 5.30 pm, after which goes to a nearby flat where he has been staying for the past 20 days to break Roza.

He returns around 7.30 pm and continues with his work till 3 am when he goes back for Sehri.

Babu, who has put his business on hold, said he has not seen his wife and three children since the last 22 days ago.

“They are worried for me. I keep in touch via video calls,” he said.

What about his own safety? Babu said he takes abundant care.

“I wear gloves, masks and take a bath before entering my flat. I sanitise myself regularly, too,” he said.

Babu’s service came in for a praise from hospital Superintendent Dr Vinod Kumar, who said: “He does not hesitate to call us over phone in case of emergency.”

