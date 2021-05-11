12-year-old boy killed in blast after picking up grenade on roadside in Assam

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A 12-year-old boy was killed in a grenade blast in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Tuesday morning.

The victim Sujoy Hajong was riding a bicycle when he spotted the grenade by the roadside. He tried to pick it up out of curiosity but it went off, leaving him grievously injured.

The minor was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Margherita, but the doctors there declared him dead on arrival. The incident occurred at Kotha Sema village in Jagun near Arunachal Pradesh.

It was not immediately known how the grenade landed there. Police said they were investigating the case.

After taking oath on Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had appealed to militant groups still wielding the gun, including the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), to come forward for peace talks. He had stated that killings and abductions would not solve any problem.