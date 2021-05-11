STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MP Varun Gandhi donates 100 oxygen cylinders to Pilibhit administration

Varun Gandhi also claimed that he is willing to pledge his property to help the people suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 11th May 2021 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

PILIBHIT: BJP's Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday handed over 100 oxygen cylinders to the district administration, a statement issued here said.

In the statement, Varun also claimed that he is willing to pledge his property to help the people suffering due to the COVID pandemic.

Gandhi said a few days ago, he had promised the people of Pilibhit that he would send 100 big cylinders to help them and he fulfilled his promise.

This consignment of oxygen was arranged through his own efforts and was funded by him, the statement said.

The MP said people of Pilibhit district are his family and he will put in his all strength in the fight against the pandemic.

"I am ready to pledge my property to help people in this crisis," he said.

