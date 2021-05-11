STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID crisis: Ludhiana businessman gets 4,600 concentrators from US

Ayush Jain says he will receive the first lot of 262 concentrators by Tuesday. Another 162 will land in the next five days and the rest by May 18.

Published: 11th May 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 08:48 AM

Oxygen concentrators lined up at an airport in the US for their delivery. (Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Ludhiana businessman Ayush Jain is going to get 4,600 oxygen concentrators from the US which he will be sending to home isolation Covid patients through oxygen banks and donating them to hospitals and Covid care centres in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Uttarakhand.

Jain, 36, says he will receive the first lot of 262 concentrators by Tuesday. Another 162 will land in the next five days and the rest by May 18.

“We are getting 100 of them in association with Punjab Kings XI and the rest through Tri Valley Indian Medical Association and India Community Centre led by President Dr Shubha Jain, Malibu.” 

Jain belongs to the Girnar family and runs his own education consultancy business.

“When I saw so many people dying due to oxygen shortage, I thought why not step in to help save a few lives.” 

Jain and his father have extended an open offer to the district authorities that they can procure as many temporary beds as they’d like from them.

“Initially I bought 100 concentrators for around Rs 60 lakh in association with Punjab Kings XI and Round Table India and initiated a project called ‘Saah.’ We are now rotating our infrastructure as these machines are given free to home isolation patients.’’

To augment the supply, he decided to procure more concentrators.

“My friends who are doctors in the US said they too wanted to serve the country, so they collected some 4,600 of these concentrators — all free of cost.Appreciating his team in Round Table India, he said he’ll be donating these machines to hospitals. Once the pandemic is over, he plans to donate these concentrators to old-age homes."

