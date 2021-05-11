STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand ropes in 2 lakh MGNREGA workers, 25 lakh SHG women to spread Covid awareness

As many as 80 village resource persons (VRPs) have already been trained, who will further go to their areas and train about 2 lakh MGNREGA workers, said RD Secretary Aradhana Patnaik.

Published: 11th May 2021 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

NREGA workers

NREGA workers (File photo| EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Over 2 lakh MGNREGA workers in Jharkhand are being trained by the Rural Development Department to make villagers aware of Covid-appropriate behaviour and its early detection.

According to officials, besides making villagers aware about keeping social distancing, wearing masks and cleanliness, they will go door-to-door to make people aware of Covid-appropriate behaviour and its early detection to prevent casualties.

“As many as 80 village resource persons (VRPs) have already been trained, who will further go to their areas and train about 2 lakh MGNREGA workers,” said RD Secretary Aradhana Patnaik. After getting trained, these labourers will make the door-to-door visit and create awareness among the villagers about appropriate behaviour and early detection of Covid, she added.

“Since every life is precious, we have to make all efforts to save them. In the second wave, people are not able to differentiate between common cold, cough, diarrhoea or typhoid with Covid due to lack of awareness,” said the RD Secretary.

ALSO READ | Vaccinated people can be infected with highly infectious Indian mutant but without severe disease: Study

People will be asked to contact the nearest health centre immediately in case they have a common cold and cough, she added. In addition to that, the official said, 2.5 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs) all over the State are also being trained to make a task force of over 25 lakh women in rural areas who will reach out to every household in their villages and create awareness among the people.

“SHG members are constantly being trained to spread awareness regarding the coronavirus in rural areas. The objective is to spread awareness and convince people to follow corona guidelines strictly which will eventually break the chain of infection,” said Patnaik. In all, members of 2.5 lakh SHGs are being trained, she added.

Notably, Jharkhand State Livelihood and Promotion Society have been providing online and offline training to SHG women on appropriate behaviour of Covid and the advantages of vaccination. So far, over 23 lakh women have already been trained on this, who are now effectively been working in their villages.

“These women from rural parts of the state are playing a pivotal role in breaking the chain of infection by providing timely information related to Covid and vaccination to their families and other villagers,” said a JSLPS official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Jharkhand Covid cases Covid awareness MGNREGA workers fighting Covid
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp