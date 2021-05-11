TMC leader Aditya Niyogi shot at in West Bengal's Hooghly district

By PTI

CHINSURAH: A TMC leader was shot at by indentified miscreants in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Tuesday when he was buying vegetables at a local market, a police officer said.

Aditya Niyogi, former vice chairman of Bansberia Municipalty, was taken to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, but the doctors there referred him to a clinical establishment in Kolkata, he said.

BJP sources claimed the incident was a fallout of factional feud within the ruling party.

Denying the charge, TMC MLA and former minister Tapan Dasgupta said, "Saffron party workers carried out the attack, aided by a group of traitors within the Trinamool who have been exposed after the just-concluded assembly elections".

Several TMC activists hit the streets in Bansberia during the day in protest against the incident.

A police picket has been set up at the site of the incident, the officer said, adding that a probe was underway and miscreants would be nabbed soon.