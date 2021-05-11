STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP govt showed alertness in handling COVID-19 situation, says Rajnath Singh

During his visit, Singh also inaugurated the 255-bed COVID hospital set up by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Uttar Pradesh government after converting the Haj House.

Published: 11th May 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

People not adhering to social distancing norms during lockdown in Mathura on Tuesday.

People not adhering to social distancing norms during lockdown in Mathura on Tuesday. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh government has shown alertness in handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

While visiting the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital set up by Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) in Lucknow with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "The Uttar Pradesh government has shown alertness in handling the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. Only those who work make mistakes but this is not the time to criticise. If someone sees faults and makes suggestions, the government will welcome it."

During his visit, Singh also inaugurated the 255-bed COVID hospital set up by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Uttar Pradesh government after converting the Haj House.

He informed that around 25 ventilators and approximately 100 HFNCs (High Flow Nasal Cannula) are in the facility.

According to Rakesh Kumar Mishra, Chief of the project, HAL (Lucknow), the hi-tech hospital was set up in 10-12 days at Haj house.

"Management of the hospital will be done by the Uttar Pradesh government. Today we will transfer this hospital to UP government," Mishra said.

As per the union health ministry, there are currently 2,25,271 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12,83,754 recoveries and 15,742 deaths have been reported so far.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the ten states that account for 72.28 per cent of the new coronavirus cases in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Rajnath singh Uttar Pradesh Covid cases Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp