WATCH | Minor oxygen leakage at south Goa district hospital

Published: 11th May 2021 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

OXygen Leak

Oxygen leak in Goa District hospital. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PANAJI: A minor oxygen leakage occurred at the South Goa district hospital (SGDH) in Margao on Tuesday afternoon when the gas was being filled in the main storage tank on the campus from a tanker, but there is no casualty, a police official said.

The SGDH is one of the biggest state-run facilities in treating COVID-19 patients.

"The medical oxygen leaked when the gas was being transferred to the main tank of the hospital from a tanker. There were no casualties as the leakage was plugged within a few minutes," he said.

District officials who rushed to the spot said a report on the causes behind the incident will be submitted to the state government.

Comments(1)

  • Aurelius
    what report will u submit to the state goverment ...all this is is so shamefull ..such careless ness when other countries are donating oxygen concentrators and cylinders ..This shows our Indian Goverment at its best ..Bodies floating ..wasting Oxygen which can save atleast 100 of lives ..Not done at all
    1 day ago reply
