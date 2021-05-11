WATCH | Minor oxygen leakage at south Goa district hospital

By PTI

PANAJI: A minor oxygen leakage occurred at the South Goa district hospital (SGDH) in Margao on Tuesday afternoon when the gas was being filled in the main storage tank on the campus from a tanker, but there is no casualty, a police official said.

The SGDH is one of the biggest state-run facilities in treating COVID-19 patients.

"The medical oxygen leaked when the gas was being transferred to the main tank of the hospital from a tanker. There were no casualties as the leakage was plugged within a few minutes," he said.

District officials who rushed to the spot said a report on the causes behind the incident will be submitted to the state government.