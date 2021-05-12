STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

71 bodies of suspected COVID victims fished out from Ganga, locals give it a ritual spin

According to locals, the bodies suspected to be of Covid patients were kept in lines at the ghats as a board of doctors conducted post-mortem non-stop from Monday night till 4 am Tuesday. 

Published: 12th May 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

A fleet of boats stand parked along a deserted bank of River Ganga during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Varanasi

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur And Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

PATNA/LUCKNOW: The number of dead bodies retrieved from the banks of Ganga in Bihar’s Buxar district rose to 71 on Tuesday. The district administration, with the help of local divers and boatmen, fished out all the bodies that were found floating and stuck along the banks of the river on Monday morning.

According to locals, the bodies suspected to be of Covid patients were kept in lines at the ghats as a board of doctors conducted post-mortem non-stop from Monday night till 4 am Tuesday. 

Buxar District Magistrate Aman Samir said last rites of all the bodies fished out so far were performed as per protocol.

When asked about identification of the bodies, he said it was difficult as the bodies were in a decomposed state. However, samples from each of the 71 unidentified bodies were collected and preserved for DNA tests, he added. 

Meanwhile, some locals chose to give a spin to the turn of events saying there is a tradition among villagers living on the banks of Ganga of releasing the bodies of those who died of unnatural causes, into the river after performing a small ritual at the ghats.

This, they claim, is an age-old tradition done with the belief that it will ensure salvation to the departed souls. 

Speaking to TNIE, Ghazipur district magistrate M P Singh said, “We’ve also launched an awareness drive in all villages to inform the administration if the villagers are facing any difficulties in cremating the bodies. If they need financial assistance or vehicles to carry bodies for cremation, it will be given.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 River Ganges
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp