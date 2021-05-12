STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir

Manzoor Ahmad carries a portable oxygen cylinder in his load carrier and the oxygen pipe remains connected to his nose 24x7.

Published: 12th May 2021 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Despite asthma, Manzoor Ahmad, who is on 24x7 oxygen support for the last three years and drives a load carrier, is willing to transport oxygen cylinders for Covid patients.

“I know the importance of oxygen as I have been on oxygen support for the last three years after suffering an asthma attack,” Manzoor, 50, said.

He carries a portable oxygen cylinder in his load carrier and the oxygen pipe remains connected to his nose 24x7. “Had there been no oxygen support, I would not have survived.” Manzoor drives his load carrier for livelihood.

“I am satisfied that I am providing decent livelihood to my family despite my health status. I have got three kids — two sons and a daughter. My elder son is a school dropout while my younger son and daughter are studying and I want to make them a good human being,” the driver said.

Manzoor said in view of the Covid emergency, he wants to do his bit to serve the Covid patient.

“I am more than willing to assist the government in transporting oxygen cylinders for Covid patients in the Valley. We have been seeing in the media that people are dying due to oxygen deficiency all over the country and I want to save people here by ferrying oxygen to them,” he said.

“If I am able to deliver oxygen to any Covid patient and save life, it will be a joy. I want to serve humanity and there is no better service than providing oxygen to Covid patients, who are in need of it, and saving their lives,” said Manzoor

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Fighting COVID Manzoor Ahmad
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp