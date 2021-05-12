Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Despite asthma, Manzoor Ahmad, who is on 24x7 oxygen support for the last three years and drives a load carrier, is willing to transport oxygen cylinders for Covid patients.

“I know the importance of oxygen as I have been on oxygen support for the last three years after suffering an asthma attack,” Manzoor, 50, said.

He carries a portable oxygen cylinder in his load carrier and the oxygen pipe remains connected to his nose 24x7. “Had there been no oxygen support, I would not have survived.” Manzoor drives his load carrier for livelihood.

“I am satisfied that I am providing decent livelihood to my family despite my health status. I have got three kids — two sons and a daughter. My elder son is a school dropout while my younger son and daughter are studying and I want to make them a good human being,” the driver said.

Manzoor said in view of the Covid emergency, he wants to do his bit to serve the Covid patient.

“I am more than willing to assist the government in transporting oxygen cylinders for Covid patients in the Valley. We have been seeing in the media that people are dying due to oxygen deficiency all over the country and I want to save people here by ferrying oxygen to them,” he said.

“If I am able to deliver oxygen to any Covid patient and save life, it will be a joy. I want to serve humanity and there is no better service than providing oxygen to Covid patients, who are in need of it, and saving their lives,” said Manzoor