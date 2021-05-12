STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At least one crore compensation should be given for death of UP polling officers due to COVID: HC

Published: 12th May 2021 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

allahabad high court

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government and the state election commission to rethink the amount of compensation for families of polling officers, who died due to COVID-19 during panchayat elections, and observed that the amount must at least be to the tune of Rs one crore.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Siddharth Verma and Justice Ajit Kumar n Tuesday made this observation while hearing a Public Interest Litigation on the spread of the pandemic in the state and conditions of quarantine centres.

"To compensate the loss of life of the family's bread earner and that too because of a deliberate act on part of the State and the State Election Commission to force them to perform duties in absence of RT-PCR support, the compensation must be at least to the tune of Rs one crore.

We hope that the State Election Commission and the government will rethink the amount of compensation and come back to us on the next date fixed," it observed.

On the death of 20 patients in a hospital in Meerut, the court observed that even if it is a case of suspected COVID death "we are of the view that all such cases of death should be taken as COVID deaths and no hospital can be permitted to hold these cases as non-COVID cases so as to reduce number of COVID deaths in that hospital".

The court directed the principal of Medical College, Meerut to come with exact reports of those 20 deaths -- from COVID testing and SpO2 status -- at the time of admission which was recorded by the hospital.

The principal informed the court that prior to their death, the 20 people were admitted to the hospital.

While three of them had COVID positive reports, the rest had been given antigen tests which turned out to be negative.

According to him, the 20 deaths cannot be attributed to COVID as those were only suspected cases.

On complaints of people in various district regarding non-cooperation of government and private hospital staff, and the district administration, the court directed that in every district of the State, a three-member Pandemic Public Grievance Committee be formed.

This committee shall come into existence within 48 hours of passing of the order and necessary directives will be issued by the UP home chief secretary to all district magistrates.

"No details have been given regarding food supplied to the hospitals for Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 categories. The only fact stated is that Rs 100 is allocated per patient in Level 1 hospital. It is a well-known fact that COVID patients need highly nutritious food that should include fruits and milk daily. We fail to understand how with Rs 100 per capita budget the government is managing three meals in Level 1 hospital with 2,100 required calories," it observed.

