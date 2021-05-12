STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID crisis: BJP and Centre counter bad press with ‘PM working hard’ tweets

BJP ministers and workers tweeted an ‘opinion’ piece on PM Narendra Modi ‘working hard’ and urged readers to not fall into traps laid by the opposition.

Published: 12th May 2021 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi speaks while attending the Griha Pravesham program being held in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an apparent bid to counter the flak the Centre has drawn from international media, on its handling of the second wave of Covid-19 and the rising number of deaths,

BJP ministers and workers tweeted an ‘opinion’ piece on PM Narendra Modi ‘working hard’ and urged readers to not fall into traps laid by the opposition.

The so-called opinion piece appeared on a website ‘The Daily Guardian’ owned by iTV Network.

However, this was not the only website doing the rounds on Twitter to counter the press coverage in India and abroad.

There was ‘The Australian Today’ which put out another ‘opinion’ piece.

“Besides COVID-19, India is also fighting with vulture journalists, who are spreading more panic and despair than pandemic”, in an apparent reaction to the work of senior journalist Barkha Dutt.

An analysis of its domain showed no e-mail, registrar abuse contact or phone number, with only a tech contact name Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, who is also editor-in-chief on the site’s ‘about us’ page. For The Daily Guardian, the domain was registered in UP, according to technical analysis.

The article titled “PM MODI HAS BEEN WORKING HARD; DON’T GET TRAPPED IN THE OPPOSITION’S BARBS” is written by Sudesh Verma, who represents BJP as a spokesperson on TV debates.

Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Kiren Rijju, Anurag Thakur, BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya and Verma were among those who tweeted the article.

The tagline of the article claimed key points ought to be brought to the attention of people “busy making PM Modi the scapegoat”.

Verma tweeted, criticising the uproar over the name of the newspaper.

“Lots of hue and cry made on #TDG it is our newspaper (Good Morning India) ppl around are over reacting? The Guardian is printed from UK and The Daily Guardian is printed from India. We are proud of our News Paper and its articles. We bring the truth out.”

Twitterati criticised the timing of the piece and the name of the website, which bears resemblance with a famous UK publication.

They called it the BJP government’s ‘propaganda’, at a time when it has attracted global bad press. Social media users expressed displeasure also over the headline of the article, written in all caps, and called it a toolkit for propaganda.

The Facebook page of The Daily Guardian shows it was started in April, 2020. Its Twitter page reads “The Daily Guardian: Finest Daily Newspaper of the country. E-paper @e-paper.thedailyguardian.com”.

The Australian Today’s website claims it is an online news portal dedicated to narrative journalism.

“It offers the biggest names and best writing in news, culture, and analysis, with a particular focus on 
Australia and Indian subcontinent,” the site says.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM working hard Copronavirus COVID-19 The Australian Today The Daily Guardian
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp