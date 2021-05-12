STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID patients flee Tripura facility, many may have boarded train to other states

After a preliminary investigation, police said they suspect that 18 patients might have boarded a train and left the state.

Published: 12th May 2021 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers stand in a queue to register for COVID-19 test, at a railway station

Passengers stand in a queue to register for COVID-19 test, at a railway station. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: At least 25 COVID patients escaped from a temporary care centre at Ambassa in Tripura, following which a massive search operation was launched by the police and only seven of them could be apprehended from a railway station, an official said on Wednesday.

All the patients, who fled the COVID care centre at Panchayat Raj Training Institute (PRTI) on Monday night, are migrant workers who came from other states, sad Himadri Sarkar, the officer-in-charge of the Ambassa police station.

"We have informed all the police stations about the incident and alerted the railway authorities since they came here from other states. We have initiated a search operation to trace them," he said.

Seven of those who escaped were apprehended from the Ambassa railway station, police said.

After a preliminary investigation, police said they suspect that 18 patients might have boarded a train and left the state.

On April 22, 31 COVID patients escaped from a COVID centre in the Arundhatinagar area of Agartala.

They had come from other states to appear for an interview for recruitment in Tripura State Rifles (TSR).

They are yet to be traced, officials said.

From April 24, the Tripura government has made it mandatory for people coming to the state to carry a COVID- negative report.

Otherwise, they will have to undergo a rapid antigen test.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID patients Tripura coronavirus train
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp