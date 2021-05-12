STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Day after Eid shoppers violate lockdown, curfew-like restrictions imposed in Kashmir

Security forces have sealed vital roads and erected barricades at many places in the city and other district headquarters to stop unnecessary movement of people, officials said.

Published: 12th May 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of a deserted market during a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in central Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A day after several areas in Kashmir witnessed a huge rush of people ahead of Eid festival, curfew-like restrictions were imposed in the valley on Wednesday as authorities enforced the lockdown put in place to contain an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in the union territory, officials said.

Security forces have sealed vital roads and erected barricades at many places in the city and other district headquarters to stop unnecessary movement of people, they said.

Markets are shut and public transport is off the roads.

Movement of only those engaged in essential services and in cases of emergencies is being allowed, they added.

The officials said the restrictions were tightened on Wednesday in the wake of crowds gathering at several places in the city here and many other areas of the valley for Eid shopping.

Massive traffic jams were witnessed on Tuesday at several parts of the city including the commercial hub of Lal Chowk with people thronging the markets.

On April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed a curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day.

The curfew, which was supposed to end at 7 am on May 3, was extended in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar besides Budgam and Baramulla till May 6.

However, the authorities in other districts of the Kashmir valley also ordered extension in the restrictions first till May 6 and then till May 10.

The restrictions were again extended till May 17.

The state recorded 4,352 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 2,24,898, while record 65 fatalities in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll to 2,847, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,708 were from the Jammu division and 2,644 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 846 cases, followed by 602 in Jammu district and 361 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases has breached 50,000-mark and reached 50,701 in the Union Territory, while 1,71,350 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,847 as 65 fresh deaths -- 41 in the Jammu region and 24 in the Kashmir valley -- were reported in the past 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Kashmir Lockdown
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp