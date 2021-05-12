STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gangster Chhota Rajan returns to Tihar after recovering from COVID-19

He was found COVID-19 positive in the Tihar Jail on April 22 and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 24.

Published: 12th May 2021 10:19 AM

Notorious gangster Chhota Rajan

Notorious gangster Chhota Rajan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gangster Chhota Rajan, who was admitted at AIIMS here for treatment after he had tested positive for COVID-19, was taken back to Tihar jail on Tuesday following his recovery from illness, officials said.

According to a senior police officer, Rajan was brought back to Tihar on Tuesday as he had recovered.

On Friday, the jail administration had dismissed reports claiming that Rajan had died.

''News of death of Tihar jail inmate Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje @ Chhota Rajan s/o Sadashiv Nikalje is wrong,'' Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel had said.

Rajan, 61, is lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest after deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.

