STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Oxygen Express: Nearly 6,260 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen delivered since April 19, says Railways

More loaded Oxygen Express trains are expected to start their journeys on Wednesday night, it said.

Published: 12th May 2021 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen express

Indian Railways' Oxygen Express. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Railways has delivered nearly 6,260 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) onboard 100 Oxygen Express' trains since April 19 when it started its first such service, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Railways delivered 800 tonnes of LMO to the nation on Tuesday, it said.

"One hundred Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states. It is the Indian Railways' endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states. So far, nearly 6,260 tonnes of of LMO has been delivered in 396 tankers," the statement said.

Till now, 407 tonnes of oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1,680 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 360 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 939 tonnes in Haryana, 123 tonnes in Telangana, 40 tonnes in Rajasthan, 120 tonnes in Karnataka, and more than 2,404 tonnes in Delhi, it said.

The first Oxygen Express train to Uttarakhand with 120 tonnes of the life-saving gas from Tatanagar in Jharkhand and the first such train to Pune carrying more than 50 tonnes of oxygen from Angul in Odisha reached their destinations on Tuesday night, the statement said.

More loaded Oxygen Express trains are expected to start their journeys on Wednesday night, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oxygen Express Indian Railways
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp