Pappu Yadav’s arrest reveals NDA faultlines as allies slam Nitish

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The arrest of Jan Adhikar Party chief and Madhepura ex-MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav in Patna on Tuesday laid bare the fault lines in the NDA, with two important allies the Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) and the Vikashsheel Inssan Party (VIP) launching a scathing attack on incumbent Nitish Kumar.

Pappu Yadav was arrested by the Patna police for violating lockdown guidelines by visiting the Patna Medical College Hospital without obtaining e-pass.

He was later handed over to the Madhepura police. Yadav has been actively helping the Covid across the state and visiting hospitals to assess the infrastructure.

A couple of days ago, he had a spat with BJP Chapra MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy over dozens of ambulances lying idle at Saran.

The Amnour police had lodged an FIR against him for allegedly damaging some ambulances at Vishwa Prabha Community Centre.

Expressing his displeasure, ex-CM and HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said: “If a public representative is arrested for serving public then it sets a dangerous precedent for humanity.”

Had his arrest followed a judicial enquiry fixing responsibility, it would have been alright. However, such highhandedness may rightly spark public outrage.

Soon after Manjhi’s reaction, minister of fisheries and animal husbandry and VIP chief Mukesh Sahni, too, voiced his concern.

“Instead of motivating people to offer selfless service, arresting selfless workers like Pappu Yadav comes across as insensitive,” he said.

Yadav’s arrest had elicited sharp response from the Opposition camp as well.

Soon after Yadav’s arrest, his supporters created a ruckus outside the Gandhimaindan police station in Patna.

They cried foul over his handing over to the Madhepura police.