STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud tests positive for COVID-19

The top court sources said Justice Chandrachud, who is heading the bench in the suo motu case, is unwell and is suffering from mild fever. He is recovering well, they added.

Published: 12th May 2021 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud has tested positive for COVID-19, the apex court sources said on Wednesday.

The top court meanwhile issued a notice which said the scheduled hearing on Thursday before a three-judge bench headed by Justice Chandrachud in the suo motu case for ensuring distribution of essential supplies and services during the COVID-19 pandemic stands deferred as one of the judges of the bench has "tested positive" for coronavirus.

The top court sources said Justice Chandrachud, who is heading the bench in the suo motu case, is unwell and is suffering from mild fever.

Justice Chandrachud is recovering well, they added.

"Take notice that since one of the judges of the bench scheduled to hear. Titled 'In Re: Distribution of essential supplies and services during pandemic' and similar matters, on May 13, 2021 (Thursday) has tested positive for COVID-19, the special bench comprising Dr Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice S Ravindra Bhat in court no.5 will not sit and the matters listed before this bench stand deferred and fresh date of listing shall be notified later," the notice issued by the top court said.

Besides the suo motu case, several other petitions raising issues related to COVID-19 were also listed for hearing before the bench on Thursday.

On May 10, the apex court had said it would hear on May 13 the suo motu case as the virtual proceedings were encountering technical glitches on that day.

The bench had said that the deferment would give judges more time to go through the Centre's affidavit in the matter which was filed on May 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
D Y Chandrachud COVID 19 Supreme Court
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp