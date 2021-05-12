STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uncertainty prevails over Class 12 state board exams in West Bengal after COVID surge

The council had earlier announced that the higher secondary exams would begin on June 15 and continue till July 2.

Published: 12th May 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Exams, examination

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday said it is waiting for the state government's decision on holding the Class 12 board examinations scheduled in June, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

The council had earlier announced that the higher secondary exams would begin on June 15 and continue till July 2.

"We are waiting for the government's decision on whether the exams can be held as per the scheduled time table or the tests will be postponed or cancelled," Mahua Das, the president of the council, told reporters.

The council had in April said exams for Class 12 students, in a departure from the norm, would be held at their respective schools this year, on account of the spread of the coronavirus infection across the state.

West Bengal's daily tally of new COVID-19 cases breached the 20,000-mark on Tuesday, while 132 more people died in the state taking the death toll to 12,593, the Health Department said in a bulletin.

A record 20,136 new cases took the caseload to 10,32,740,it said.

Das said the council has taken all necessary steps if exams are held.

"It depends whether the Class 10 board exams, scheduled to take place before the higher secondary tests, will finally be held or not," she said.

With the second wave of COVID-19 still raging, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education had on Tuesday said it was yet to arrive at a final decision on whether to go ahead with the Class 10 examinations scheduled from June 1 or postpone the tests.

Board President Kalyanmoy Ganguly had said no decision was taken on postponement or cancellation of the exams.

"I cannot say anything on the issue at present. We are waiting for the government decision," he had said on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Class 12 board exam
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp