269 IIT-Jodhpur students test COVID positive since February as institute turns into COVID hotspot

With students arriving at the campus for their practical sessions, 3,000 RT-PCR tests were conducted till May 10 to curb the spread of the infection.

Published: 13th May 2021 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 12:05 PM

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JODHPUR: A total of 269 IIT-Jodhpur students returning to the campus have tested COVID-19 positive since February 2, university officials said on Wednesday.

With students arriving at the campus for their practical sessions, 3,000 RT-PCR tests were conducted till May 10 to curb the spread of the infection.

Of the 269 students who have tested COVID positive, 240 have fully recovered while the remaining 29 are in the process of recovery and are in isolation, Deputy Registrar Amardeep Sharma said.

"In view of the surging second wave and arrival of the students for their laboratory exercises, we had drawn an aggressive plan for screening and testing these students in order to keep them safe and the campus free from the infection," he said.

Upon arrival, students were directly sent to designated isolation wards where COVID tests were conducted on the fifth day, Sharma said.

ALSO READ | Students, professors urge IIT Madras to stop construction work as active COVID cases rise to 63

"Only after obtaining a negative RT-PCR report, they are allotted rooms in regular hostels after the seventh day, provided they had no symptoms.

If found positive, students are being shifted to a super-isolation facility for the next 14 days," he added.

The institute is currently hosting 25 per cent of its total strength of students who have been waiting for the lockdown to lift to return to their homes.

As part of community service, the institute has extended COVID testing facilities to people around the campus who are engaged in various jobs and services at the institute.

On Monday, 29 students and staff members at the institute were reported to be COVID-19 positive.

