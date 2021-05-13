Bhopal: Senior journalist Shiv Anurag Pateria dies of post-COVID complications

By PTI

BHOPAL: Senior journalist Shiv Anurag Pateria died of a heart attack here caused due to post-COVID complications, family sources said.

He was 62.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Pateria had worked in a number of newspapers in Madhya Pradesh and was also associated with Lokmat daily for a long time as its Madhya Pradesh head.

He has penned more than 30 books in his career.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and other leaders expressed grief over his death.