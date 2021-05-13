STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covishield doses can now be taken between 12-16 weeks, experts wonder if shortage is reason

The experts also suggested that those who have recovered from Covid infection should get the vaccine against coronavirus 6 months after the recovery.
 

Published: 13th May 2021 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An expert panel on Covid vaccination in the country has now recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, deviating from European Union and UK suggestion to follow a 12-week interval between two shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid, headed by VK Paul, who is also a Member (Health), Niti Aayog, has also suggested that those who have recovered from Covid infection, should get the vaccine against coronavirus six months after the recovery.

Meanwhile, the Centre approved extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks following a recommendation from the panel.

"Based on the available real-life evidences, particularly from the UK, the COVID-19 Working Group agreed to increasing the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield vaccine. No change in the interval of Covaxin vaccine doses was recommended," the Health Ministry said.

The gap of 12-16 weeks for this vaccine, originally developed by AstraZeneca-Oxford University and being manufactured by Serum Institute of India locally has not been tested in clinical trials.

Experts pointed out that the decision could be triggered by the vaccine shortage, rather than any scientific rationale.  

As of now, the recommended gap between two doses of Covishield in India is 4-8 weeks even though the WHO had in February recommended administering the two doses of the vaccine at a gap of 12 weeks, citing evidence which showed that its efficacy of the vaccine is the highest following this interval.

ALSO READ | Serum Institute to produce 10 crore doses by August, Bharat Biotech promises 7.8 crore jabs

“This recommendation was not accepted earlier but has now been extended beyond 12 weeks now,” said a member of the Covid19 task force. “There was no scientific rationale then not to go by the international precedence, and there seems none now except that there is an acute vaccine shortage in India.”

The government recently had also suggested a gap of 4-6 weeks between two doses of Covaxin, even though, in clinical trials the vaccine has been tested with only a gap of 28 days.

Meanwhile, NEGVAC endorsing a 6-week gap for Covid vaccination following recovery from the infection is also being met with some skepticism. Incidentally, this comes just days after ICMR director general Balram Bhargava said those who have battled Covid successfully, can get vaccine 6 weeks following their recovery.

“So far, I have not come across any scientific evidence which suggests that people who have had the infection before should wait for six weeks for their shots against Covid,” said immunologist Seyed Hasnain.

Some others however explained that this recommendation may have stemmed from research findings showing that antibodies against SARS CoV2 generally stay in the body till at least 6-8 weeks after getting infected.

“The focus now seems to make the Covid vaccine available to as many people as possible and therefore all possible ways — scientific or otherwise, are being tried out,” said the task force member.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation Covishield Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp