Focus Covid: Chhattisgarh cancels plans for Assembly building, halts all major projects

In view of the extremely challenging circumstances faced in the state owing to Covid, the state government has decided to stop the construction activities, a statement said.

Published: 13th May 2021 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel meets PM Narendra Modi at the latter's office

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel meets PM Narendra Modi at the latter's office (File Photo | Twitter/ PIB India)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A day after twelve opposition leaders had written to PM Narendra Modi seeking suspension of the Central Vista project to divert funds to fight Covid, the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government issued an order canceling tenders for the new Assembly building and halting the construction of all major projects with immediate effect.

In view of the extremely challenging circumstances faced in the state owing to Covid, the state government has decided to stop the construction activities for every major project with immediate effect and further had adopted stringent austerity measures, a government spokesperson said.

Consequently, the ongoing construction of the new Raj Bhawan, Assembly House, CM House, bungalows for ministers and senior officials, New Circuit House at the Nava Raipur capital city have also been suspended. The foundation laying ceremony - Bhoomi Pujan - of these projects were performed on November 25, 2019.

Besides, the previously issued tenders for the construction of the newly-approved Assembly building to be created at the cost of Rs 245 crore in Sector-19 of Nava Raipur have also been canceled.

The order issued by the chief engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) on Thursday has directed all the involved contractors to bring to a halt the aforesaid major construction works.

