STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: No Class 10 board exams; mass promotion for students

The state government had earlier announced to conduct board exams for Classes 10 and 12 between May 10 and 25.

Published: 13th May 2021 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Exams, examination

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: In view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Gujarat, the state government on Thursday decided to cancel the state board exams for Class 10 students and give them mass promotion to the next grade.

The decision to grant mass promotion to regular Class 10 (SSC) students of the Gujarat Secondary Education Board was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the larger interest of pupils and save them from getting infected with coronavirus, said a government release.

A decision regarding "repeaters", students who had failed in earlier attempts and were slated to again appear for exams this year, will be taken after assessing the situation once COVID-19 cases drop, said the release.

Notably, the state government has already granted mass promotion to the students of Classes 1 to 9 and also Class 11 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has triggered a slew of restrictions on movement of people and non-essential activities in the state.

The state government had earlier announced to conduct board exams for Classes 10 and 12 between May 10 and 25.

When coronavirus cases suddenly started increasing in April, the government had indefinitely postponed the exams and said a fresh schedule will be announced in mid-May.

Now, the government has decided to altogether cancel the board exams for Class 10 and give mass promotion to the regular students.

As per a rough estimate, around 12 lakh students of Class 10 were expected to appear or the board exams this year.

A decision on holding Class 12 board exams is yet to be taken by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat COVID 19
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp